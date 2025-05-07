'Psycho' Kim Soo Hyun Showed Minor Kim Sae Ron Photos Of Having Him Having S*x With 'Mystery Idol' During Their Relationship

Updated May 7th 2025, 12:34 IST
In an explosive press conference, the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s family’s attorney, Bu Ji Seok, shared an alleged audio recording of her talking to an acquaintance about her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. Among other shocking revelations, like Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun allegedly had sexual relations while she was in her middle school (8th grade), the former reportedly discussed with her acquaintance about how Kim Soo Hyun would send/show her pictures of an idol he had slept with.
Revealing the details of her relationship with the Queen Of Tears, late Kim Sae Ron told an acquaintance, "But what makes him psycho is that he would show me photos taken while having sex with someone else. But what’s even crazier is that he saved the idol he slept with as ‘Seaweed’ in his contacts because she smelled like seaweed. If I had the right circumstances, I would’ve exposed everything already."
According to the transcript shared by the Korean media following Kim Sae Ron’s family’s attorney's press conference, in the conversation that happened between her and her acquaintance about the relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sae Ron discussed the vulnerability that came with her being a minor and having sexual relations with the Korean actor when she was in 8th grade.
"Thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?" Kim Sae Ron told her acquaintance, who affirmed that her thought was correct. "There aren’t many people that know that we dated when I was in middle school, but they all had the same reaction. They saw me as the crazy one, asked why I was letting him get away with it," Kim Sae Ron further said.
