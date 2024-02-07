Advertisement

Korean soloist IU and BTS member V have taken the musical domain by storm with their recent collaboration Love Wins All. The track which was released on January 24th has achieved an All-Kill certification. This makes the IU and V's collaboration the first song of 2024 to reach this milestone.

Love Wins All dominates the global charts

Love Wins All has quickly climbed the global iTunes charts, showcasing the immense popularity of IU's latest hit. Despite V not contributing directly to the chorus, his impactful role in the music video has played a crucial part in making the song a standout hit of the year. The visually striking cinematic scenes featuring both artists in post-apocalyptic battles have captivated audiences.

What is the All-Kill certification?

In South Korea, an All-Kill certification is a significant achievement on music charts. It signifies that a song has secured the top spot simultaneously across various platforms, including real-time, daily, and weekly components of iChart. Love Wins All has claimed No. 1 positions on Melon's daily and Top 100 charts, Genie and Bugs' daily and real-time charts, YouTube Music’s Top Songs chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart.

In addition to her song's success, IU who is also known as Lee Ji Eun, is gearing up for her North American debut with the H.E.R. World Tour. The six-city adventure in the United States, from July 15th to August 2nd, will take her to New Jersey, Georgia, Washington D.C., Illinois, and California. Fans in these locations eagerly anticipate experiencing IU's soulful vocals during this highly anticipated tour.