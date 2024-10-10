Published 13:42 IST, October 10th 2024
My Secret Romance Actress Song Ji Eun Marries YouTuber Fiance Park We In Dreamy Ceremony
Song Ji and Park We look blissed out as they say "I Do" to each other in the presence of their loved ones. Photos and videos from the time have gone viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Song Ji Eun and Park We married in Seoul | Image: Song Ji Eun/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:42 IST, October 10th 2024