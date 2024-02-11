Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Nam Joo-hyuk Cleared Of School Bullying Allegations, Files Defamation Charges Against Accusers

The two people who accused Nam Joo-hyuk of school bullying have been charged with defamation after it was found that the allegations were not true.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nam Joo-hyuk
Nam Joo-hyuk | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk was accused of school bullying back in June 2022 by two different people. While his management company refuted the accusations, there was still no clarity about the truth behind the case. However, in recent developments, their commitment to pursue legal action has finally paid off, as the actor was cleared of all charges on February 8. 

Nam Joo-hyuk files defamation case against bullying accusers 

The two people who claimed that Joo-hyuk was a bully in school have been charged with defamation after it was found that the allegations were not true.

The two former classmates of the actor, a journalist and a netizen, have been charged with defamation under the Information and Communication Network Act. Now, they will be required to pay a fine, instead of proceeding with a trial.

Advertisement

 

Timeline of Nam Joo-hyuk’s bullying scandal

In June of 2022, a former classmate of Nam Joo Hyuk filed accusations that the actor had bullied him for more than six years, from middle school to high school. Two other pupils then came forward to report that the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor had bullied them. 

Nonetheless, a large number of teachers and students from his alma mater came forward to back Joo Hyuk. The initial accuser's veracity was also called into question when they changed their story following threats of legal action by the K-drama star's label. 

Advertisement

 

Nam Joo Hyuk rose to fame as a model and starred in several music videos before making his acting debut in 2014 with The Idle Mermaid. His performance in the television series Who Are You: School 2015 catapulted him to fame, and he has since been recognized for his leading parts in some well-known dramas, such as Start Up (2020), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The Light in Your Eyes (2019), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022). 

Advertisement

Nam Joo Hyuk, who is currently serving his mandatory military duty, was last seen in the drama Vigilante in 2023.

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos19 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement