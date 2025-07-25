'Nation's Little Brother' Yeo Jin Goo Faces Fire For Following Pornographic Content Online, Agency Reacts To Trolling

Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo has courted controversy as it was revealed that he was following a porn archive account on social media. Recently, an online community post went viral with the owner of the account carrying pornographic content calling out Jin Goo for his engagement with such content. After this came to light and snapshots were circulated online, Jin Goo has unfollowed the account and also issued a clarification. The account in question is called "Sharing My Porn Preferences".

Yeo Jin Goo is known for playing little brother role in K-dramas and movies | Image: X

According to All K-pop, The account "Sharing My Porn Preferences" also noticed its newest follower, Jin Goo, and wrote, "Aigo it looks like somebody made a mistake". This post went viral and drew netizens' attention towards the Korean actor's alleged online activity.

Since the incident, Yeo Jin Goo's official X account has now reverted to its original status of '0 following'.

Yeo Jin Goo is caught up in a controversy for liking pornographic content online | Iamge: Instagram

The K-pop star’s representative company issued a prompt statement clarifying that the mistake was committed by a staff member, and that the actor himself had no hand in following the account. The statement read, "The account in question is not the actor’s account but is managed by a staff member. It was simply a misclick, and we will take steps to ensure something like this does not happen again."