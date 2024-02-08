Advertisement

A group of South Korean artists, including Parasite film director Bong Joon-ho, has united to call for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent death of Lee Sun-kyun. The late actor, who is best known for his role in Bong's Oscar-winning film Parasite, died at the age of 48 in an apparent suicide last month.

Bong Joon-ho Holds Press Conference Around Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

The actor had undergone a 19-hour police questioning the weekend before his death and was under investigation for alleged drug use. At a press conference, organised by the newly formed Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists in Seoul, influential figures in South Korea's entertainment industry demanded an inquiry into how the police and media handled Lee's death.

Lee Sun-kyun | Image: Instagram/ lee.sun.kyun

This move is uncommon in South Korea's entertainment scene where celebrities often face severe public scrutiny and reflected concerns about the impact on mental health and the need to prevent similar tragedies. Bong Joon-ho said as per AP, “Here's our demand to the investigative committee. Throughout the two-month period from the initial leak of internal information regarding the deceased's investigation to the time of his death, we urge a thorough investigation by the authorities to ascertain whether there were any lapses in police investigative security.”

Bong Joon-ho Demands A Sincere Investigation Of Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

Bong addressed the need for a thorough investigation into potential lapses in the police's handling of the case and raised concerns about leaks to the press during the investigation. The Association urged all media outlets to remove articles that they deemed irresponsible reporting. They also called on the government and the National Assembly to review existing laws safeguarding the ‘human rights of artists.’

The artists present at the press conference questioned the biased reporting on Lee and addressed the need to distinguish between genuine public interest and invasive coverage of personal lives solely due to their status as public figures in the entertainment industry. They highlighted the denial of Lee's request for a private police interrogation which led to media exposure and publication of details unrelated to the inquiry.

An excerpt of his statement read, “Was the biased reporting, emphasizing an individual's personal life solely due to their status as a public figure in the entertainment industry, justifiable?”

Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his wife Jeon Hye-jin and two kids.