Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Oscar-winning Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Demands Probe In Actor Lee Sun-Kyun's Death Case

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho recently held a press conference and demanded a probe into actor Lee Sun-Kyun's mysterious death case.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lee Sun-kyun and Bong Joon-ho
Lee Sun-kyun and Bong Joon-ho | Image:Instagram/ lee.sun.kyun
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A group of South Korean artists, including Parasite film director Bong Joon-ho, has united to call for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent death of Lee Sun-kyun. The late actor, who is best known for his role in Bong's Oscar-winning film Parasite, died at the age of 48 in an apparent suicide last month.

Bong Joon-ho Holds Press Conference Around Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

The actor had undergone a 19-hour police questioning the weekend before his death and was under investigation for alleged drug use. At a press conference, organised by the newly formed Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists in Seoul, influential figures in South Korea's entertainment industry demanded an inquiry into how the police and media handled Lee's death.

Lee Sun-kyun | Image: Instagram/lee.sun.kyun

This move is uncommon in South Korea's entertainment scene where celebrities often face severe public scrutiny and reflected concerns about the impact on mental health and the need to prevent similar tragedies. Bong Joon-ho said as per AP, “Here's our demand to the investigative committee. Throughout the two-month period from the initial leak of internal information regarding the deceased's investigation to the time of his death, we urge a thorough investigation by the authorities to ascertain whether there were any lapses in police investigative security.”

Advertisement

Bong Joon-ho Demands A Sincere Investigation Of Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

Bong addressed the need for a thorough investigation into potential lapses in the police's handling of the case and raised concerns about leaks to the press during the investigation. The Association urged all media outlets to remove articles that they deemed irresponsible reporting. They also called on the government and the National Assembly to review existing laws safeguarding the ‘human rights of artists.’

Advertisement
Lee Sun-kyun | Instagram/lee.sun.kyun

The artists present at the press conference questioned the biased reporting on Lee and addressed the need to distinguish between genuine public interest and invasive coverage of personal lives solely due to their status as public figures in the entertainment industry. They highlighted the denial of Lee's request for a private police interrogation which led to media exposure and publication of details unrelated to the inquiry.

An excerpt of his statement read, “Was the biased reporting, emphasizing an individual's personal life solely due to their status as a public figure in the entertainment industry, justifiable?”

Advertisement
Lee Sun-kyun | Instagram/lee.sun.kyun

Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his wife Jeon Hye-jin and two kids.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement