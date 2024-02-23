Advertisement

Shinsadong Tiger aka Lee Ho-yang was a South Korean music producer and songwriter. He was 41. According to an exclusive report by SPOTV, Shinsadong Tiger died during the wee hours of February 23. According to reports, an acquaintance was unable to contact him and discovered him dead, which he reported to the police.

Shinsadong Tiger was well known for his exceptional production abilities, having created hits such as T-ARA's Roly Poly and EXID's Up and Down, among others. His contributions to the K-pop industry were significant, including the establishment of the girl group TRI.BE in 2021.

A file photo of Shinsadong Tiger | Image: X

Shinsadong Tiger’s agency, TR Entertainment, has confirmed SPOTV’s report. As per Koreaboo, they stated, "Around 5:50 pm KST, we have confirmed that Shinsadong Tiger has passed away. We are currently looking into the situation and will release an official statement soon."

Shinsadong Tiger’s agency has also confirmed the news in a brief statement to OSEN. "Shinsadong Tiger passed away today. Due to the sudden, tragic news, we are still confirming the details of the situation. We will be able to make announcements about our position regarding funeral procedures and more at a later stage," they stated.

More about Shinsadong Tiger

Lee Ho Yang, also known as Shinsadong Tiger, was a well-known South Korean music producer and songwriter born on June 3, 1983, in Gwangyang, South Korea. Despite making his debut in 2001 at the age of 18, Shinsadong Tiger struggled financially and worked odd jobs to support his music career. His path to success includes an early rejection from JYP Entertainment, which inspired him to forge his own path in the industry.

