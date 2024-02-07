Advertisement

The Los Angeles residence of acclaimed actor Lee Byung Hun fell victim to a burglary. The actor, known for his role in Squid Game, was fortunately not at home during the break-in. Lee Byung Hun's agency, BH Entertainment, promptly addressed the incident, assuring the public that despite the break-in, no damage had been inflicted upon the actor's property.

Squid Game actor Lee Byung Hun's agency shares statement

Lee Byung Hun's agency stated as per Soompi, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

Advertisement

According to reports, a law enforcement official revealed that the burglar gained access to Lee Byung Hun's residence by breaking the sliding glass door. The incident was discovered by one of the actor's staff members who visited the Los Angeles area home and found it ransacked.

Local authorities, including the LAPD, are actively investigating the matter. The police suspect this may be the work of robbers targeting affluent areas around Los Angeles. Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, there is no indication that Lee Byung Hun was specifically targeted.



Soompi quoted the police, “This appears to be the act of one of the robbers who break into [houses in] wealthy areas around Los Angeles.” Reportedly, cops don't believe the actor was targetted in the incident. Reportedly, no arrests have been made so far in the matter as the LAPD is investigating it.

Similar incidents in the spotlight

This incident follows closely after a burglary at the residence of Master Of None actor Lena Waithe in West Hollywood. Lena Waithe lost $200,000 worth of jewelry as burglars broke into her mansion while she was out of town. The proximity of these events raises concerns about the security of high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Lee Byung Hun is expected to return to Los Angeles soon, at which point the police will be able to confirm if any belongings were stolen during the burglary. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.