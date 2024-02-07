Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Squid Game Star Lee Byung Hun's LA Home Damaged By Burglars, Agency Shares Statement

The Los Angeles residence of acclaimed actor Lee Byung Hun fell victim to a burglary. The actor, known for his role in Squid Game, was fortunately not at home.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lee Byung-hun
Lee Byung-hun | Image:Lee Byung-hun
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Los Angeles residence of acclaimed actor Lee Byung Hun fell victim to a burglary. The actor, known for his role in Squid Game, was fortunately not at home during the break-in. Lee Byung Hun's agency, BH Entertainment, promptly addressed the incident, assuring the public that despite the break-in, no damage had been inflicted upon the actor's property.

 

Squid Game actor Lee Byung Hun's agency shares statement

Lee Byung Hun's agency stated as per Soompi, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

Advertisement

According to reports, a law enforcement official revealed that the burglar gained access to Lee Byung Hun's residence by breaking the sliding glass door. The incident was discovered by one of the actor's staff members who visited the Los Angeles area home and found it ransacked.

 

Local authorities, including the LAPD, are actively investigating the matter. The police suspect this may be the work of robbers targeting affluent areas around Los Angeles. Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, there is no indication that Lee Byung Hun was specifically targeted.

Soompi quoted the police, “This appears to be the act of one of the robbers who break into [houses in] wealthy areas around Los Angeles.” Reportedly, cops don't believe the actor was targetted in the incident. Reportedly, no arrests have been made so far in the matter as the LAPD is investigating it.

 

Similar incidents in the spotlight

This incident follows closely after a burglary at the residence of Master Of None actor Lena Waithe in West Hollywood. Lena Waithe lost $200,000 worth of jewelry as burglars broke into her mansion while she was out of town. The proximity of these events raises concerns about the security of high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Lee Byung Hun is expected to return to Los Angeles soon, at which point the police will be able to confirm if any belongings were stolen during the burglary. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World24 minutes ago

  5. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement