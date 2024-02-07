Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

It's controversial/ Squid Game Star Oh Yeong-soo Exits Big Family After Indictment In Sexual Harassment Case

Oh Yeong-soo, who is also an Emmy nominee, will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Squid Game actor
Squid Game actor | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Squid Game star Oh Yeong-soo has been replaced by actor Lee Soon-jae in the upcoming film Big Family. Yeong-soo stepping down from the big project comes soon after the actor was sentenced to one-year imprisonment following a sexual harassment case. Yeong-soo’s management company Lotte Entertainment confirmed the news on February 5.

Oh Yeong-soo's controversial indictment

78-year-old Oh Yeong-soo, who is also an Emmy nominee, will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said.

According to the reports, the unidentified woman originally filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021, accusing him of making unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017.

Yeong-soo's career in acting

Oh became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in January after he was named the top supporting actor for his role in Squid Game, a brutal Netflix drama about a desperate group of adults competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt.

Oh was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Oh Il-nam, a mysterious elderly contestant who joined the games after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

(With AP news inputs)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

