Tomorrow X Together (TXT), the popular K-pop boyband, has once again earned a nomination for Group/Duo of the Year at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards 2024. This marks their second nomination, building on the well-deserved recognition they received in the New Artist category back in 2021.

In the landscape of North American music, TXT made waves last year with the phenomenal success of their fifth mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation. The album not only secured its second People's Choice Awards nomination but also made a resounding debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on February 11, 2023.

What do we know about The Name Chapter: Temptation?

The Name Chapter: Temptation left an indelible mark on the music industry, with the album selling an impressive 442,000 copies. Furthermore, it secured the third spot on Luminate's list of top CD album sales in 2023.

TXT's historic achievements

TXT has consistently made history, cementing their position as "trailblazers" in the K-pop genre. In a historic feat, they became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago. Additionally, TXT secured the Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, making them the second Korean act to achieve this prestigious accolade.

What do we know about TXT's Name Chapter series?

The popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together/TXT on Friday dropped their third studio album The Name Chapter: Freefall. The album was dropped alongside the music video of their track ‘Chasing That Feeling’, a peppy 1980s-styled pop track that lends credence to the statement, is ‘Old is gold’ Continuing the narrative of the band’s ‘Name Chapter’ series, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ paints the growing pains of today's generation.

The series’ new instalment tells a story of youth coming face to face with reality. Stepping into the unfamiliar and afraid of the new challenges, this youth decides to jump into the fire, face the challenges and decides to chase his feeling of victory born of pure determination. The music video for the lead single picks up where they left off in their previous album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, which came to a close with the boys leaving the beautiful yet utterly irresponsible paradise of 'Neverland.'

