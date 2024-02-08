English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

TXT Bags Nominations At People's Choice Awards For The 2nd Time In A Row Alongside BTS, Taylor Swift

TXT has once again been nominated for Group/Duo of the Year at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
TXT
TXT file photo | Image:Dispatch
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tomorrow X Together (TXT), the popular K-pop boyband, has once again earned a nomination for Group/Duo of the Year at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards 2024. This marks their second nomination, building on the well-deserved recognition they received in the New Artist category back in 2021.

TXT bags second People's Choice Awards nomination

In the landscape of North American music, TXT made waves last year with the phenomenal success of their fifth mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation. The album not only secured its second People's Choice Awards nomination but also made a resounding debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on February 11, 2023.

(File photo of TXT | Image: TXT/Instagram)

What do we know about The Name Chapter: Temptation?

The Name Chapter: Temptation left an indelible mark on the music industry, with the album selling an impressive 442,000 copies. Furthermore, it secured the third spot on Luminate's list of top CD album sales in 2023.

(File photo of TXT | Image: TXT/Instagram)

TXT's historic achievements

TXT has consistently made history, cementing their position as "trailblazers" in the K-pop genre. In a historic feat, they became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago. Additionally, TXT secured the Push Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, making them the second Korean act to achieve this prestigious accolade.

What do we know about TXT's Name Chapter series?

The popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together/TXT on Friday dropped their third studio album The Name Chapter: Freefall. The album was dropped alongside the music video of their track ‘Chasing That Feeling’, a peppy 1980s-styled pop track that lends credence to the statement, is ‘Old is gold’ Continuing the narrative of the band’s ‘Name Chapter’ series, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ paints the growing pains of today's generation.

The series’ new instalment tells a story of youth coming face to face with reality. Stepping into the unfamiliar and afraid of the new challenges, this youth decides to jump into the fire, face the challenges and decides to chase his feeling of victory born of pure determination. The music video for the lead single picks up where they left off in their previous album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, which came to a close with the boys leaving the beautiful yet utterly irresponsible paradise of 'Neverland.'

Advertisement

(Inputs from IANS)

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement