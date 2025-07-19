Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Dilip 'Jethalal' Joshi Reacts To His Viral Weight Loss Story

Updated 19 July 2025 at 12:10 IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi has reacted to the viral news of his weight loss in his signature humourous style. Reports are going viral about how Dilip, the beloved Jethalal, lost 45 kg weight in 45 days without gym or diet. Some then-and-now photos of the TV actor were also shared on social media, with many commending his discipline and commitment to leading a healthy life.
However, what has been hailed as "major transformation", is a story of Dilip's past. Recently, the actor stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event. As he posed on the red carpet, photographers at the event asked him the secret behind his remarkable weight loss. He laughed and responded to the buzz surrounding his weight loss on social media, saying, "Areey, 1992 mein kiya tha bhai, abhi pata nahi kissi ne social media pe chala diya yaar (Oh, it was in 1992, brother. I don't know who put it on social media now),” Dilip said.
Following which, photographers told him that it is trending on social media right now. Dilip acknowledged it with a chuckle and expressed his gratitude. In an old interview with Mashable India, Dilip had revealed how he lost 16 kg in 1.5 months by simply running. He explained that he used to run daily for 45 mins.
According to Web MD, running is a great way to keep one's body feeling great. It can help in one's weight loss journey. You need to supplement your workouts with the proper diet and achieve a caloric deficit to reach your weight loss goals. Running and jogging are good ways to keep one's cardiovascular health in place.
Published 19 July 2025 at 12:10 IST