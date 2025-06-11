Will BTS Debut First Album In 2 Years After Suga Reunites With Band Members Jin, Jimin, J Hope, Jungkook, RM And V Following Mandatory Military Service? | Image: X

The kings of K-pop, BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin, have completed their 18-month mandatory military service, leaving only Suga, who is scheduled to be discharged on June 21. The BTS Army has eagerly awaited the mega reunion of OT7.

With all seven members preparing to reunite after more than a year and a half, the countdown to BTS's much-anticipated album has also begun.

Will BTS release an album after Suga reunites with band members?

BTS Army is waiting for the K-pop boy band's next album as much as they are eyeing Suga's reunion with Hobis, but HYBE has clarified that a full-group comeback and a new album won't happen immediately. They require time for preparation and production, with ongoing discussions among the members regarding their plans. A complete group return with a new album is expected, possibly by late 2025 or early 2026, though the process will likely unfold more gradually than fans might hope.

Although all members will have completed their military service by mid-2025, HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang has emphasised that the comeback will need additional time. This return also signifies BTS not only as global idols but as individual artists who have carved out unique identities during their hiatus.

BTS members' discharge dates

Kim Taehyung (V) and RM (Kim Namjoon) were officially discharged on 10 June, with Jungkook and Jimin following on 11 June.