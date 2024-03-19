×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi' After Wedding With Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 15. Now, the actress has shared photos from her 1st rasoi ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda
A file photo of Kriti Kharbanda. | Image:Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kriti Kharbanda andPulkit Samrat tied the knot on Friday, March 15 in a luxurious hotel in Gurugram. On Tuesday, the actress shared photos of her first rasoi ceremony and excitedly revealed that Pulkit's grandmother approved it. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their family and close friends.

 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

 

A look at Kriti Kharbanda's first rasoi ceremony at Pulkit Samrat's house

The rasoi ceremony is a post-wedding ritual where a newlywed daughter-in-law cooks a sweet dish for the first time for her husband's family. Speaking of which, Kriti also followed the ritual and cooked halwa and shared several photos on her Instagram Stories. In the first photo, we can see a well-decorated dessert sitting on a kitchen counter, and captioned it as "Meri pehli rasoi". It was followed by a photo of her with Pulkit's grandmother, who approved of her dessert. In the image, the grandmother is lovingly hugging Kriti and giving her blessings.

 

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

 

In the last photo, Kriti, dressed in red anarkali can be seen decorating the dessert with slices of dry fruits.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

 

Dreamy photos of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as husband and wife

On Saturday, the couple shared a joint carousel post featuring their dreamy wedding photos. In the pictures, Kriti can be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while Pulkit is dressed in a pastel green outfit. In one of the images, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on her husband's forehead.

“From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You (sic),” read the caption.

 

 

Soon after they dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section with best wishes. Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Armaan Malik and Malaika Arora wrote, “Congratulations you two.”

For the unversed, Pulkit and Kriti fell in love on the sets of Pagalpanti (2019). 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

