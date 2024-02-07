Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay Teaser Out, Guru Randhawa Woos Saiee Manjrekar In Acting Debut

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay: The teaser for reveals Guru Randhawa's debut film released. The teaser includes a party track Bottley Kholo adding a musical touch to it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Guru Randhawa
Guru Randhawa | Image: Guru Randhawa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is the much-anticipated debut film of Singer Guru Randhawa. The Naach Meri Rani singer will be seen sharing the screen with Saiee M Manjrekar. The teaser of the quirky love story was unveiled today. The film which is set in Agra is filled with twists, turns, and uproarious family dynamics.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser highlights

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is set in the heart of Agra. The film navigates the unconventional love story of Guru Randhawa and Saiee M Manjrekar promising a roller-coaster ride of humor and surprises. The teaser provides a glimpse into the crazy world of the characters, with seasoned actors Anupam Kher and Ila Arun adding their charm to it.

The film's teaser introduces the track Bottley Kholo, adding a musical dimension to the cinematic experience. Guru Randhawa while reflecting on the journey expressed his excitement about the song. Guru called it a sneak peek into the delightful moments shared on set. The singer-turned-actor emphasizes the joy of working with Meet Bros on the song and alongside a talented cast.

All you need to know about Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay 

Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay,' directed by G. Ashok, is slated for a theatrical release on February 16, 2024. The film marks not only Guru Randhawa's cinematic debut but also promises to be an entertaining blend of humor, romance, and quirky storytelling, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.

Guru Randhawa who is renowned for chartbusters like High Rated Gabru and Lahore, embarks on a new chapter with his acting debut in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. In an earlier interview with Film Companion, he revealed his attraction to filmmaking. The singer-turned-actor expressed the desire to be part of a project with accomplished writers, screenplay creators, and choreographers. The singer who has dominated the music scene for a decade now aims to showcase his acting skills in a big-scale film.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

