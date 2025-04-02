L2 Empuraan Vs Sikandar Box Office Collection: Has Controversy Put Mohanlal Starrer Behind Salman Khan's Film?

Updated April 2nd 2025, 23:43 IST
Empuraan Vs Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Sikandar and Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan released over the Eid weekend. While Empuraan received positive reviews and registered the biggest opening ever for a Mollywood film, a controversy surrounds it. The makers have been accused of propagating “anti-Hindu” agenda with the movie and scenes alluding to the Gujarat riots have stirred a row. However, the film has continued to perform well at the box office.
L2: Empuraan has collected ₹78.7 crore in six days since its release on March 27. While the numbers have declined over the weekdays, it has managed to maintain a grip at the ticket window. Empuraan minted ₹8.55 crore on Wednesday, a drop of 23% from Tuesday. Empuraan's Malayalam business is ₹71.9 crore, while it has earned ₹2.27 crore in Telugu, ₹2.44 crore in Tamil and ₹1.9 crore in Hindi.
In comparison, Salman Khan's Sikandar has collected nearly ₹84 crore in four days. This number may seem higher than L2: Empuraan but the Bollywood film has seen more decline in its biz and occupancy than the Mohanlal starter.
According to Sacnilk, Sikandar opened to ₹26 crore on Sunday, earned ₹29 crore on Eid holiday, and collected ₹19.5 crore on Tuesday, which was a partial holiday. With a dip of over 50%, on Wednesday, the film earned just ₹9.75 crore. It looks like Sikandar will touch the ₹100 crore mark only on its seventh day.
Salman's last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), was also a flop. Sikandar will make it two in a row for the Bollywood star.
