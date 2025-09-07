Republic World
Updated 7 September 2025 at 18:04 IST

Mammootty Confirmed As A Part Of Lokah Universe, Can You Guess What Role He Played In Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Chapter 1 Chandra?

On Mammootty's 74th birthday amid his health concerns, Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed that his dad and the veteran actor played a role in the first installment of the superhero movie universe Lokah.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Mammootty plays Moothon in Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra
Mammootty plays Moothon in Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra | Image: Republic
Superstar Mammootty has turned 74 years old today. The actor, who has been in the movie industry for over four decades, received heartfelt birthday wishes from the film fraternity and the fans. Prior to all birthday wishes, the actor Mammootty took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude for the love received from his fans and the Almighty. He shared a photo in which he was seen standing beside a car at the riverside. For a major part of the year, the Malayalam cinema veteran has been facing health speculations and his screen comeback is highly awaited by the fans.

On his special day, Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan, who is the producer of this year's smash hit Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, confirmed his father's role in the first installment. Its also being taken as a hint that Mammootty will play a major part in the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, which will have at least 4 more movies coming out after Lokah. Dulquer shared a cryptic movie poster which appeared to have a shadow of a man in a cape, holding a staff. The unknown entity was introduced as Moothon, played by Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan confirmed that the voice behind Moothon is Mammootty's | Image: X

In the film, Moothon was seen only in a fleeting cameo with a single dialogue. The character’s face doesn't appear on screen—only a hand and a voice. This ambiguity sparked wide speculation among fans, many of whom guessed that it was Mammootty's voice. The father and son duo, Mammootty and Dulquer are both confirmed as part of the Lokah universe and now them sharing the screen space has also become a possibility. The team of Lokah has confirmed that theirs is a superhero movie verse like the ones made by Marvel Studios and all heroes will come together to fight the main villain, which has been teased in Lokah itself. Tovino Thomas is also another confirmed star in the franchise apart from Lokah actors Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor.

Lokah released on August 28 and has grossed over ₹100 crore world, becoming the first female led Malayalam movie to do so.  

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 7 September 2025 at 18:04 IST

