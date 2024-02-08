Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Lohri 2023: Charha De Rang, Laal Ghaghra And Other Bollywood Songs To Add To Your Playlist

These Bollywood and Punjabi songs perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Lohri and you must add them to your playlist.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lal Ghagra
Lohri will be celebrated in India on January 14, which is a day before Makar Sankranti. The day also signifies the conclusion of the harvest season for crops and the season of winter. The festival, which is celebrated by lighting a bonfire and serving popcorn, rice, rewri, jaggery, has been promoted by Bollywood through their films. 

Not only that, but they've also picked out some incredible tracks that still quickly get us in the groove of this festival. These Bollywood and Punjabi songs perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the event that you must add to your playlist.

Bhangra Ta Sajda (Veere Di Wedding)

This song has to be on your playlist if you're celebrating Lohri with buddies. Bhangra Ta Sajda is a song from the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding that revolves around four friends: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania. It's the ideal song to get your pals dancing.

Jalsa 2.0 (Mission Raniganj)

The upbeat song from Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Raniganj is ideal for getting down with friends and family on any occasion. During your Lohri celebrations, you can let your dance skills loose with this song, which is sung by Satinder Sartaaj.

 

Lal Ghagra (Good News)

As it gets everyone up and dancing, playing lal ghagra is the best way to add more fun and spice to your amazing Lohri celebration.

Charha De Rang (Yamla Pagla Deewana)

With its customary dance around the campfire and its cozy, romantic plotline, Charha De Rang from the Deol brothers' film Yamla Pagla Deewana is another iconic Lohri song.

Laung Da Lashkara (Patiala House)

The song's Punjabi sounds are ideal for the Lohri festival. They win over everyone's heart and make everyone groove to the dance number's beats.

Balle Balle (Bride and Prejudice)

Music fans adore the song Balle Balle, especially when it's played at Lohri. When it comes to making a Lohri playlist, this awesome Punjabi song is undoubtedly one of the most searched-for songs.

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

