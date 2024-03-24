Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut will contest the Lok Sabha elections as BJP's candidate from Mandi. Her name was announced as part of the BJP's 5th list of candidates. In addition to her, Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Kangana Ranaut issues statement

Acknowledging the announcement, Kangana put out a statement on her X handle on Sunday. The actress thanked BJP for their “unconditional support” and said she was “elated to officially join the party.”

She wrote, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

The party fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, while Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).



