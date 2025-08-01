Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Faces Stiff Competition From Mahavatar Narsimha, Mints ₹15.50 Crore

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's action drama released on July 31 after many delays and opened to good numbers at the box office in India and internationally. The Telugu star is in desperate search for a hit and with positive reviews coming the film's way, Kingdom might just turn things around. Vijay's last three releases - Liger, Kushi and The Family Star - have been commercial and critical failures. However, the talk around Kingdom is positive and the same reflected in its biz at the ticket window.

Kingdom becomes Vijay's second biggest opener at India box office

Despite a good initial response, Kingdom failed to emerge as the actor's biggest day 1 grosser. The top spot is held by Liger, which opened to ₹16 crore in 2022. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom collected ₹15.50 crore on its first day at the ticket window.

Vijay Deverakonda plays a cop in Kingdom | Image: X

Animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha is emerging as a competition for Kingdom. The film has been dubbed in Telugu and has managed to collect around ₹7.5 crore in this version alone over the first four days of its first week after starting off slow at the box office. Over the weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha will further eat into the biz of Kingdom.

Kingdom makes a record in the US for Vijay

Kingdom has emerged as Vijay's biggest opener in the US in terms of premiere day collection. The collection was over $900,000 (₹8.50+ crore), which is an excellent start. Shloka Entertainments, which released the film in North America, announced on social media that Kingdom is the biggest premiere grosser for Vijay in this market.

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame | Image: X