Mahavatar Narsimha Set To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Hindi Animation Movie Of All time In Its 1st Weekend | Box Office Report

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 2: Director Ashwin Kumar's animation movie is off to a good start at the box office in India. It released amid limited buzz on July 25 but the word of mouth is good and the collections on day 2 were almost up by 150%. The Hindi version is performing well and the movie is doing better business than holdover titles like Sitaare Zameen Par, Metro In Dino, Maa and Maalik.

Mahavatar Narsimha set to emerge as first hit animation movie in Hindi

Mahavatar Narsimha collected ₹1.30 crore (₹1.60 crore gross) in the Hindi version on its opening day. It saw a spectacular jump of nearly 150% on Saturday, scoring an estimated ₹3.75–4 crore gross (around ₹3.25 crore nett) in Hindi alone.

Mahavatar Narsimha is part of a franchise | Image: X

In the Telugu states, the movie witnessed a 200%+ jump to collect ₹1.25 crore gross on day 2 (July 26). Other language versions added approximately ₹25 lakh gross, bringing the total gross collection to ₹5.25–5.50 crore (₹4.50–4.75 crore nett) in two days. According to Box Office India, the highest grossing Hindi animation movie is Hanuman (2005), which grossed around ₹5.50 crore with 12 lakh footfalls. This number will be surpassed in the opening weekend by Mahavatar Narsimha. This movie is also performing better than Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama which re-released in India in 4K earlier this year in February.

Mahavatar Narsimha kicks off a movie universe

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first project from the Mahavatar series, which "will bring to life the stories of Lord Vishnu’s many avatars".

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar | Image: X