Main Atal Hoon, Merry Christmas And Other Theatrical Releases To Watch This Week

Advertisement

Several eagerly awaited new releases in Indian cinema made their splashy debut on screen this week. Film enthusiasts are in for a treat with a wide range of films showing in theatres right now. Let's take a look at the exciting lineup that awaits moviegoers this week.

Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is an upcoming Hindi language biographical film directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmanu. It stars Pankaj Tripathi as Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Follows the extraordinary life and political journey of Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics, and delves into his multifaceted persona, capturing his essence as a poet, a gentleman, and a statesman.

Advertisement

Release Date: 19 January 2024

Naa Saami Ranga

The period action drama film is directed by Vijay Binni, starring Nagarjuna and Ashika Ranganath in major roles. It is loosely based on real events that occurred in Thrissur during the '80s and '90s.

Advertisement

Release Date: 14 January 2024

Two strangers meet on a fateful Christmas Eve. A night of delirious romance turns into a nightmare. Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Advertisement

Release Date: 12 January 2024

Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is an action drama film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and headlined by Mahesh Babu. Follows the titular character, the king of the underworld of Guntur city, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city.

Advertisement

Release Date: 12 January 2024

Hanu-Man

An imaginary place called Anjanadri where the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film’s cast includes Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and others.

Advertisement

Release Date: 12 January 2024

Captain Miller

A renegade Captain and his unconventional outlaws execute daring heists in the 1930s and 1940s. Miller must decide whether to continue running or confront the challenges head-on. The film is headlined by Dhanush.

Advertisement

Release Date: 12 January 2024