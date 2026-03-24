Updated 24 March 2026 at 23:52 IST
Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Jayasurya's Film Mints ₹32.25 Crore
With the absence of major competitors like Dhurandhar 2 in the Gulf region, Aadu 3 has been able to capitalise at the box office overseas.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: While moviegoers have been raving about Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Malayalam film Aadu 3 is quietly inching towards the ₹100 crore mark globally, emerging as a big hit. The third entry in the comedy drama franchise released ahead of Eid and despite the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region, the Mollywood release has registered strong collection overseas and in India.
Aadu 3 slows down in the weekdays
Comedy drama Aadu 3 collected over ₹27 crore in its extended first weekend. However, the biz has slowed down significantly during the weekdays. On its first Monday, the film collected ₹3.30 crore. On Tuesday, the collection declined further to ₹2.45 crore. Currently, this movie is playing over 1670 shows in India. The theatre occupancy has slipped from over 70% during the weekends to 30% in the weekdays.
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With the absence of major competitors like Dhurandhar 2 in the Gulf region, Aadu 3 has been able to capitalise at the box office overseas. It will soon touch ₹100 crore mark globally, becoming the first Mollywood release this year to hit the milestone.
What is the story for Aadu 3?
The first Aadu film (2015) underperformed at the box office but found a second life through television reruns, eventually attaining cult status. Aadu 2 arrived in 2017 and was a box office success. Six years on, Aadu 3 brings back the funny elements of the franchise and adds a time travel twist to it. Jayasurya, Sunny Wayne, Vijay Babu and Vinayakan play lead roles in this laugh-out-loud comedy entertainer. All franchise movies, including the latest Aadu 3, have been directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 23:52 IST