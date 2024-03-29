×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj Starrer Opens To Good Start, Mints ₹7.4 Crore

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, opened to a good start despite releasing on a weekday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham
Aadujeevitham | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been earning positive reviews from the audience and critics. Also known as The Goat Life, the film opened to a good start despite being released on a weekday. The film is expected to witness a rise in collection over the weekend owing to positive word of mouth.

Aadujeevitham box office collection day 1

Helmed by National Award-winner Blessy, the survival drama minted ₹7.4 crore in India with the highest collection recorded in Kerala. The film collected ₹6.35 crore in Malayalam, ₹40 lakh in Telugu and Kannada, ₹50 lakh in Tamil and ₹10 lakh in Hindi. Aadujeevitham had an overall 57.79 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday with maximum occupancy in Kottayam – 91.5 per cent.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
Seeing the Thursday collection, it is expected that the total earnings will rise from Friday.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)
What do we know about Aadujeevitham?

The film is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. In the film, Prithviraj stars as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also seen in key roles.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
Blessy spent 16 years on this film. Aadujeevitham was announced in 2018, nearly a decade after the director and Prithviraj first discussed it. Even during the shooting, the film met with a bumpy ride as the crew was stranded in Jordan for 70 days from March to May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's restrictions. They were eventually repatriated to India via the Indian government's evacuation programme, Vande Bharat Mission. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

