Aadujeevitham Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj Starrer Opens To Good Start, Mints ₹7.4 Crore
Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, opened to a good start despite releasing on a weekday.
Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been earning positive reviews from the audience and critics. Also known as The Goat Life, the film opened to a good start despite being released on a weekday. The film is expected to witness a rise in collection over the weekend owing to positive word of mouth.
Aadujeevitham box office collection day 1
Helmed by National Award-winner Blessy, the survival drama minted ₹7.4 crore in India with the highest collection recorded in Kerala. The film collected ₹6.35 crore in Malayalam, ₹40 lakh in Telugu and Kannada, ₹50 lakh in Tamil and ₹10 lakh in Hindi. Aadujeevitham had an overall 57.79 per cent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday with maximum occupancy in Kottayam – 91.5 per cent.
Seeing the Thursday collection, it is expected that the total earnings will rise from Friday.
What do we know about Aadujeevitham?
The film is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. In the film, Prithviraj stars as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also seen in key roles.
Blessy spent 16 years on this film. Aadujeevitham was announced in 2018, nearly a decade after the director and Prithviraj first discussed it. Even during the shooting, the film met with a bumpy ride as the crew was stranded in Jordan for 70 days from March to May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's restrictions. They were eventually repatriated to India via the Indian government's evacuation programme, Vande Bharat Mission.
