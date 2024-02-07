Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Aadujeevitham: Can You Take Your Kids To Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer The Goat Life?

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life is slated to hit the theatres on April 10. Here's the new update regarding the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aadujeevitham
Aadujeevitham | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life. Helmed by Blessy, the film tells the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb (Prithviraj), who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala to search for fortunes in a land abroad. As the release date is nearing, an industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared an update about the film regarding the certification and runtime.

What is the runtime of Aadujeevitham?

The film has received a certification of U/A from the CBFC and the runtime is of 2 hours and 52 minutes or 172 minutes. For the unversed, U/A certification means that the film contains moderate adult themes that are not strong in nature and are not considered appropriate to be watched by a child below 12 years of age without parental guidance. These films may contain moderate to strong violence, moderate sexual scenes, frightening scenes, blood flow, or muted abusive language. Sometimes such films are re-certified with V/U for video viewing.

"#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife : U/A. Censored on last day of last year, making it eligible for national & other awards for 2023. Runtime - 2 Hrs 52 Mins. Theatrical Release, April 10th 2024," read the caption.

Image
(A screengrab from the post | Image: @sri50/X)

More about Aadujeevitham

The film is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, penned by Benyaminone, which is one of the most popular best sellers from the Malayalam literary world. The book has been translated into 12 different languages, including foreign ones.

Speaking about the challenges faced while adapting the novel to the big screen, director Blessy said, "Our greatest hurdle lay in meeting audience expectations and surpassing their imaginative interpretations, given the familiarity of the novel. Each film is inevitably influenced by our individual references, and my works consistently explore human emotions that resonate universally, drawing from personal encounters, stories heard, or our own experiences."

When asked about Prithviraj's character Najib, he added, "Crafting Najib's character presented a unique challenge, as neither I nor Prithviraj had any predefined guidance for his portrayal."

Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K. R. Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are playing pivotal roles. It will release in five regional languages -  Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada - on April 10.
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

