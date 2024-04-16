Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 4: Fahadh's Film Earns ₹33 Crore Worldwide In Extended Weekend

Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayalam film Aavesham has registered good opening weekend collection after releasing on the occasion of Eid. Making the most of the extended first weekend, it has comfortably crossed ₹30 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Surprisingly, the film has fared better overseas, with its India collection falling a little behind when compared to its business in the international circuit.

Aavesham poster | Image: IMDb

Aavesham business grown marginally over the weekend

Aavesham sees Fahadh Faasil play a self-styled gangster. His help is sought by some college students after they are subjected to ragging by seniors. The comedy film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, also features Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles.

A still from Aavesham | Image: IMDb

The collection of Aavesham in India has increased marginally over its first four days. On Thursday, it opened to ₹3.65 crore. The Eid holiday helped in boosting its business. According to Sacnilk, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it collected ₹3.35 crore, ₹4.25 crore and ₹4.65 crore respectively, taking its total to ₹15.9 crore in India in its extended weekend. Mots of its business is restricted to Kerala, with other territories contributing a little less than ₹1 crore to its India collection.

Advertisement

Aavesham overseas business better than India

Overseas, the film has performed slightly better. Outside India, Aavesham has collected ₹20 crore, according to Sacnilk. It stands on the top amongst the Malayalam films released on April 11, which include Varshangalkku Shesham and Jai Ganesh. The initial positive response to the film has hinted that it is headed towards ₹80 crore plus collection worldwide by the time its theatrical run winds up.