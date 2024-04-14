Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
Aavesham Box Office Day 2: Fahadh Faasil's Film Earns ₹10.50 Crore Worldwide
Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, a self-styled gangster in Aavesham. The Vikram star has not only acted in the movie but is also one of the producers.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham released on the occasion of Eid. The Jithu Madhavan directorial opened to a decent start at the box office and has earned ₹7 crore in two days in India. After back-to-back Malayalam films have worked well in 2024, namely Anweshippin Kandethum, Bramayugam, Premalu and Manjummel Boys, it seems like the stage is set for another hit from the industry.
What is Aavesham about?
Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Ranga, a self-styled gangster in Aavesham. Aju (Hipzter), Bibi (Mithun Jai Shankar), and Shanthan (Roshan Shanavaz) are three young men from Kerala who join a Bengaluru engineering college. When seniors subject them to a cruel bout of ragging, they decide to seek revenge by finding a local rowdy who will back them. The rest of the film follows their bond. The film is a funny rollercoaster ride, which netizens have said is a treat for Fahadh's fans.
Aavesham box office breakdown
On day one of its release, which coincided with Eid, Aavesham collected ₹3.65 crore, followed by ₹3.35 crore on its second day. The nett total in India for the film is a little over ₹7 crore. Worldwide it has minted ₹10.5 crore. The first weekend collection of the film may end up a little over ₹10 crore, which is decent for the moderately budgeted film.
Fahadh not only acts in the movie but is also its producer. Talking about it, the Vikram star told Onmanorama, "I have a lot of limitations as an actor. I believe I am a better producer than an actor.”
Advertisement
“It was an entirely different experience. I have never played such a character before. My characters have always been subtle. So playing this loud character was a new experience for me,” Fahadh added.
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:21 IST