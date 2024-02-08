Advertisement

Jayaram's upcoming film, Abraham Ozler is enjoying massive excitement among the fans as the release date of January 11 approaches closer. Soon after the movie’s trailer was released, it created quite a stir, especially with the mention of the phrase 'Devil's Alternative,' making fans speculate about a potential cameo by legendary actor Mammootty.

Rumours of Mammootty playing a cameo in Abraham Ozler

Abraham Ozler’s director Midhun Manuel Thomas has finally addressed the speculation in a lighthearted interview with Matinee Mashup. He playfully attributed the word to a 'technical glitch' during sound mixing, adding a humorous twist to the ongoing curiosity. Thomas suggested that viewers should watch the film for clarification, teasingly stating, "I went out for some time during the shoot, maybe Mammootty sir came in that time and acted in a scene."

Abraham Ozler | Image: IMDb

What more do we know about Abraham Ozler?

Abraham Ozler marks Jayaram's comeback, with the actor portraying the titular role in this medical thriller. The film's trailer showcases Abraham Ozler as an insomniac with a haunting past who is introduced as a broken, cursed, and forgotten man who walks as if he is dead.

Helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas who is known for his previous work in the dark psycho thriller Anjam Pathira (2019), Abraham Ozler promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Written by Randheer Krishnan with background score by Midhun Mukundan, the film promises a suspenseful narrative.

Abraham Ozler | Image: IMDb

Other than Jayaram, Abraham Ozler also stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. Produced by Irshad M Hassan and Midhun Manuel Thomas under the banner of Nerambokku, Abraham Ozler has been written by Dr Randheer Krishnan and the DOP seat has been taken by Theni Eswar. The movie’s music has been given by Midhun Mukundan and it is edited by Shameer Muhammed.