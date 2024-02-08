Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:39 IST
Abraham Ozler First Impression: Mammootty Steals The Spotlight In Jayaram Starrer
For those who haven't watched Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler, we have brought to you netizens' reactions which will help you in deciding whether to watch or not.
Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram hit the theatres today, January 11, coinciding with the Sankranti holidays. The film which marks the superstar's return to Malayalam after two years, is garnering mixed reviews from the critics and audience. However, the social media is cheering in unison for Mammootty, who had an extended cameo as Dr. Alexander Joseph in the film. The first-day, first impression of the film weighs between "terrific" to "satisfactory".
For those who haven't watched the film, we have brought to you netizen's reactions regarding the film which will help you in deciding whether you should watch or not. According to the positive word of mouth, one should watch the film.
Abraham Ozler from the eyes of moviegoers
Soon after watching the film, netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to review the film. According to them, the film packs a punch with some hiccups and delivers on the hype that surrounded the project since the announcement. A user summed up his review by saying, "decently engaging emotional thriller drama".
Another user called the film a "hassle-free investigation drama" and lauded the writing that kept the audience engaged throughout. Highlighting the flaws, the user wrote, "Some flaws are here and there, Flashback portions failed to meet the exceptions..!!"
A user termed the film, a "blockbuster" and added that the first of the film was "good," but the second half was "satisfactory".
However, the common part in all the reviews was Mammootty aka Devil's stealing the spotlight in Abraham Ozler. Here's how netizens reacted to the superstar's performance in the film.
Abraham Ozler's box office prediction
Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, and Dileesh Pothan, in supporting roles. According to the positive word of mouth, the film is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office. may earn Rs 2.20 crore India net on its first day and might witness growth owing to the Sankranti holidays.
