Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Abraham Ozler First Impression: Mammootty Steals The Spotlight In Jayaram Starrer

For those who haven't watched Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler, we have brought to you netizens' reactions which will help you in deciding whether to watch or not.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abraham Ozzler
Abraham Ozzler poster | Image:Jayaram/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram hit the theatres today, January 11, coinciding with the Sankranti holidays. The film which marks the superstar's return to Malayalam after two years, is garnering mixed reviews from the critics and audience. However, the social media is cheering in unison for Mammootty, who had an extended cameo as Dr. Alexander Joseph in the film. The first-day, first impression of the film weighs between "terrific" to "satisfactory".

For those who haven't watched the film, we have brought to you netizen's reactions regarding the film which will help you in deciding whether you should watch or not. According to the positive word of mouth, one should watch the film.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler from the eyes of moviegoers

Soon after watching the film, netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to review the film. According to them, the film packs a punch with some hiccups and delivers on the hype that surrounded the project since the announcement. A user summed up his review by saying, "decently engaging emotional thriller drama".

Advertisement

Another user called the film a "hassle-free investigation drama" and lauded the writing that kept the audience engaged throughout. Highlighting the flaws, the user wrote, "Some flaws are here and there, Flashback portions failed to meet the exceptions..!!"

Advertisement

A user termed the film, a "blockbuster" and added that the first of the film was "good," but the second half was "satisfactory".

Advertisement

However, the common part in all the reviews was Mammootty aka Devil's stealing the spotlight in Abraham Ozler. Here's how netizens reacted to the superstar's performance in the film.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler's box office prediction

Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, and Dileesh Pothan, in supporting roles. According to the positive word of mouth, the film is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office. may earn Rs 2.20 crore India net on its first day and might witness growth owing to the Sankranti holidays.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement