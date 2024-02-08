Advertisement

Abraham Ozler starring Jayaram hit the theatres today, January 11, coinciding with the Sankranti holidays. The film which marks the superstar's return to Malayalam after two years, is garnering mixed reviews from the critics and audience. However, the social media is cheering in unison for Mammootty, who had an extended cameo as Dr. Alexander Joseph in the film. The first-day, first impression of the film weighs between "terrific" to "satisfactory".

For those who haven't watched the film, we have brought to you netizen's reactions regarding the film which will help you in deciding whether you should watch or not. According to the positive word of mouth, one should watch the film.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler from the eyes of moviegoers

Soon after watching the film, netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to review the film. According to them, the film packs a punch with some hiccups and delivers on the hype that surrounded the project since the announcement. A user summed up his review by saying, "decently engaging emotional thriller drama".

Advertisement

Another user called the film a "hassle-free investigation drama" and lauded the writing that kept the audience engaged throughout. Highlighting the flaws, the user wrote, "Some flaws are here and there, Flashback portions failed to meet the exceptions..!!"

Advertisement

#AbrahamOzler - A hazzle free investigation drama with terrific writing that keeps engaging throughout.



Some flaws are here and there, Flashback portions failed to meet the exceptions..!!



And that devil's entry, just enjoy it from theatre's 🏆🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/62Po7mbY89 — 𝗢 𝗭 𝗟 𝗘 𝗥 🧢 (@sabirjr17) January 11, 2024

A user termed the film, a "blockbuster" and added that the first of the film was "good," but the second half was "satisfactory".

Advertisement

An emotional crime drama with no emotional connection.. Apart from ikka's intro and some tension buildup scenes the movie falls flat at most parts!



Average!!#AbrahamOzler pic.twitter.com/2kKwMeFJEW — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) January 11, 2024

However, the common part in all the reviews was Mammootty aka Devil's stealing the spotlight in Abraham Ozler. Here's how netizens reacted to the superstar's performance in the film.

Advertisement

Blockbuster #AbrahamOzler

Good first half followed by a satisfying second half with a spectacular cameo from none other than @mammukka#Jayaramettan🔥🔥🔥

Bgm n dop 👍🏼 — VISHNU A (@vishnua91582952) January 11, 2024

Abraham Ozler's box office prediction

Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Arya Salim, Anoop Menon, Jagadish, and Dileesh Pothan, in supporting roles. According to the positive word of mouth, the film is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office. may earn Rs 2.20 crore India net on its first day and might witness growth owing to the Sankranti holidays.