Malayalam actor Jayaram's first release of 2024, Abraham Ozler will soon be making its digital debut. The psychological medical crime thriller, which incidentally also features a prominent cameo from Mammootty, was a runaway hit at the theatres. The film, which prior to its release, had flown under the radar, caught everybody's eye with its steady and speedy box office collections.

Abraham Ozler set for OTT release



Abraham Ozler is all set to make its digital debut. As per a 123Telugu report, the Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial will be available for streaming, starting February 9. This places the film's digital release, less than a month from the date of its theatrical release. Those who want to stream the medical crime thriller, can do so on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides Jayaram and Mammootty, Abraham Ozler also stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Arya Salim, Saiju Kurup, and Senthil Krishna in key roles. The film has been bankrolled by director Thomas in collaboration with Irshad M. Haasan under the banners of Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. The film revolves around Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler (played by Jayaram) who is coping with the memories of a personal tragedy - the loss of his wife and daughter, as he simultaneously battles depression and chronic insomnia.

Abraham Ozler has had a strong theatrical run



Abraham Ozler was mounted on a modest budget of ₹6 crores. The films power-packed theatrical run, as per a Sacnilk report, saw the film collect ₹20.54 crores, placing the film in the bracket of a clean profit. Not just this, the film's worldwide collections came in at ₹40.15 crores.

While having a name like Mammootty on board in a key cameo definitely boosted the film's reach, it was ultimately positive word of mouth which helped the humble production mint profit more than six times over.