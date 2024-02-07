Advertisement

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen are set to charm the audience in their upcoming Malayalam film, Hello Mummy. Directed by Vaishakh Elans, this fantasy comedy promises a delightful cinematic experience, with a stellar supporting cast and notable collaborators.

The much-anticipated Malayalam film, Hello Mummy, helmed by debut director Vaishakh Elans has unveiled its title. The announcement has sparked excitement among cinema enthusiasts. The fantasy comedy boasts a remarkable cast including Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Sruthy Suresh, Bindhu Panicker, Adhri Joe, Joemon Jyothir, and Ganga Meera. Written by Falimy-fame Sanjo Joseph, the screenplay sets the stage for an enchanting and humorous storyline.

Hello Mummy brings together a talented crew, with Hangover Films and A&HS Productions backing the project. Co-producers Sajin Ali, Nisar Babu, and Dipen Patel contribute to the film's production. The special effects, a crucial element in this fantasy comedy, are expertly handled by Hangover VFX. Santhosh Sivan's former associate, Praveen Kumar, takes charge of the cinematography, promising visually stunning frames. RDX: Robert Dony Xavier and Chaman Chacko, known for their adept editing skills, enhance the film's narrative flow.

Upcoming Ventures for Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen

Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for her diverse roles, recently appeared in Dulquer Salmaan's pan-Indian film 'King of Kotha' and showcased her talent in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is also set to play a significant role in the much-anticipated project Thug Life alongside Mani Ratnam and Kamal Hassan.

Sharaf U Dheen, with notable releases like Tholvi F.C. and the lead role in Disney+ Hotstar's Masterpeace, continues to make his mark. The duo's chemistry in Hello Mummy adds an exciting chapter to their filmography, leaving fans eagerly awaiting this fantasy comedy, which is set to kick off its shoot on February 4.

