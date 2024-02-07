English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:34 IST

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sharaf U Dheen's Upcoming Fantasy Comedy Titled Hello Mummy

Vaishakh Elans is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming fantasy comedy, Hello Mummy. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hello Mummy
Hello Mummy | Image:Hello Mummy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen are set to charm the audience in their upcoming Malayalam film, Hello Mummy. Directed by Vaishakh Elans, this fantasy comedy promises a delightful cinematic experience, with a stellar supporting cast and notable collaborators.

Hello Mummy is a fantasy comedy film

The much-anticipated Malayalam film, Hello Mummy, helmed by debut director Vaishakh Elans has unveiled its title. The announcement has sparked excitement among cinema enthusiasts. The fantasy comedy boasts a remarkable cast including Aju Varghese, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Sruthy Suresh, Bindhu Panicker, Adhri Joe, Joemon Jyothir, and Ganga Meera. Written by Falimy-fame Sanjo Joseph, the screenplay sets the stage for an enchanting and humorous storyline.

Hello Mummy brings together a talented crew, with Hangover Films and A&HS Productions backing the project. Co-producers Sajin Ali, Nisar Babu, and Dipen Patel contribute to the film's production. The special effects, a crucial element in this fantasy comedy, are expertly handled by Hangover VFX. Santhosh Sivan's former associate, Praveen Kumar, takes charge of the cinematography, promising visually stunning frames. RDX: Robert Dony Xavier and Chaman Chacko, known for their adept editing skills, enhance the film's narrative flow.

Upcoming Ventures for Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen

Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for her diverse roles, recently appeared in Dulquer Salmaan's pan-Indian film 'King of Kotha' and showcased her talent in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is also set to play a significant role in the much-anticipated project Thug Life alongside Mani Ratnam and Kamal Hassan.

Sharaf U Dheen, with notable releases like Tholvi F.C. and the lead role in Disney+ Hotstar's Masterpeace, continues to make his mark. The duo's chemistry in Hello Mummy adds an exciting chapter to their filmography, leaving fans eagerly awaiting this fantasy comedy, which is set to kick off its shoot on February 4. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 00:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement