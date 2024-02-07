English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:21 IST

Akhil Sathyan Receives Suspicious Call Regarding Drug Pracel, Filmmaker Files A Legal Complaint

Filmmaker Akhil Sathyan recently took to his Facebook and revealed filing a complaint regarding a suspicious call he received about a drug parcel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akhil Sathyan
Akhil Sathyan | Image:Facebook/akhil.sathyan.id
Renowned filmmaker Akhil Sathyan, best known for his work in Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, recently reported a cybercrime incident to the authorities. Sathyan filed a complaint with the cybercrime department after receiving a suspicious call related to a purported drug-containing parcel.

What do we know about Akhil Sathyan's drug parcel?

Taking to his social media platform, Sathyan detailed the incident and revealed that he received a call from a number claiming to be Fedex Courier service (99219 68651). The caller alleged that there was a suspicious parcel sent from Mumbai to Taiwan, referencing Sathyan's Aadhar number and phone number as the recipient. The contents were said to be drugs, prompting the caller to threaten involvement with the Mumbai cybercrime department.

 

 

Suspicion arose when the caller insisted on a Skype video statement, leading Sathyan to request an official call which was denied. Recognising the potential threat, he promptly disconnected the call. Akhil who is the son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad urged the public to remain vigilant against such deceptive calls and texts. He confirmed filing an official complaint and advised others to report similar incidents on cybercrime.gov.in.

What is Akhil Sathyan upto?

Known for directing Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum which starred Fahadh Faasil, Sathyan is currently working on a new project featuring Nivin Pauly. The upcoming film has been described as a fantasy with a ghost as a prominent character and deviates from his initial plan of a woman-centric project.

Sathyan has collaborated with three writers for this one and postponed the original project due to logistical challenges. Laughing off the irony, he revealed in a recent interview that both he and Nivin Pauly share a fear of ghosts and that the new film is not a horror genre but rather a narrative where a ghost plays a key role. Currently in the writing phase, the film showcases the filmmaker's two-year-old idea coming to reality.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:21 IST

