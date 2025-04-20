'Won’t Give Me ₹5000...': Shine Tom Chacko's Brother Gives Sarcastic Reply To Actor Paying ₹20000 For Drugs

Updated April 20th 2025, 21:01 IST
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested on Saturday and later taken to the General Hospital by Kochi Police officials for a medical test in connection with alleged drug use, Kerala police officials said in an official statement. As per the statement, the Malayalam actor appeared before the police in connection with an incident where he ran away from a hotel room in Kochi during a raid. He was later granted bail.
Outside the Ernakulam North Police Station, Chacko's brother, Joe John Chacko, spoke to reporters and responded with sarcasm when asked about the former's drug deal allegations. Chacko, an accused in drug drug-related case, had during questioning confessed to purchasing drugs from Taslima Sulthana, a woman drug peddler who was arrested earlier this month with high-grade ganja valued at over ₹2 crore, according to Mathrubhumi.
As per OnManorama, Joe was asked about Shine Tom Chacko’s alleged ₹20,000 transaction with a known drug dealer in Kochi. He said, “This is someone who won’t even give me ₹5000 when I ask for it, how will he play ₹20,000 to someone else?”
According to reports, Chacko had admitted that he had used drugs and had also sought treatment at a de-addiction centre. Responding to this, Joe added, "Maybe he was taken to a de-addiction centre, you people are the ones saying this. I came because I heard he might get bail. Again, something you were all suggesting. I don’t know anything about a de-addiction centre. I wasn’t even there at the time."
Shine Tom Chacko's arrest follows Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious filing a complaint against him, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour and substance abuse on the set of Soothravakyam.
Police tracked him down to a hotel, from where he ran away after being alerted about a drug-related raid by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
