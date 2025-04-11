Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 2: A Knockout For Mammootty's Bazooka

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 2: The slice-of-life movie starring Naslen Gafoor of Premalu fame has emerged as the dark horse among the other Vishu releases. The film received positive reviews from the fans and is performing well at the box office. Mammootty starrer Bazooka was its biggest opponent, and the latter opened better than it on April 10, even though the margin was not too big.

However, Alappuzha Gymkhana hit back on the second and did more business than Bazooka.

Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman | Image: Instagram

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Collection Day 2

The Khalid Rahman directorial's biz did not decline on the second day. The sports drama about a group of guys who get inside the boxing ring and learn life lessons managed to attract the audiences and is expected to see a climb in its figures going forth in the first weekend.

Alappuzha Gymkhana stars Naslen Gafoor | Image: Instagram

While the film opened to ₹2.65 crore on Thursday, it minted ₹2.50 crore on day 2, taking its total to ₹5.15 crore in two days. Alappuzha Gymkhana had an overall occupancy of 48.45% in Malayalam on Friday. While occupancy rose in the evening and night shows and even touched the 58.94% mark in some areas of Kerala.

Also read: Karan Kundrra Goes On Rant Amid Wedding Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash

Bazooka witnesses a downfall on day 2

Mammootty's Bazooka collected ₹2 crore on Friday as Alappuzha Gymkhana took the lead over it. Bazooka opened to ₹3.2 crore and also received mixed response from the fans.