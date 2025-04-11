Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 And RRR To Have This In Common?

SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran have begun filming for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, billed as an action adventure saga set in a jungle. Rajamouli, during RRR's Oscars campaign in 2023, had hinted that his next was going to be in the same space as James Bond and Indiana Jones movies. While details about the film are scarce, another rumour about its release date has started to float.

According to reports, SSMB29, which is the tentative title of Rajamouli's next, has been locked. It might hit the big screens on March 25, 2027. The date has special significance as the director's last hit RRR was also released on the same date in 2022. It went on to win an Oscar for the Best Original Song.

The rumoured release date of SSMB29 puts a five-year gap between the Baahubali director's releases.

SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 stars Mahesh Babu in tghe lead role | Image: X

SSMB29 budget and other details

Recently, an alleged video and photos from the sets in Odisha had leaked online. It depicted an actor, believed to be Mahesh Babu or his stunt double, shooting for the film in arid lands. Soon after the leaks, Priyanka Chopra also landed in the city, confirming her casting in the movie. Reportedly, the Bollywood actress let go of Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming film for SSMB29.

SSMB29 is reportedly being made on a ₹1000 crore budget | Image: X