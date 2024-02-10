Advertisement

The Minnal Murali and 2018 star Tovino Thomas is back with yet another gripping drama Anweshippin Kandethum and the film has been receiving positive reviews from critics. On its day 1, the film earned an impressive ₹1.2 crore, given the budget that went behind in making the crime thriller.

How is Anweshippin Kandethum working at the box office?

Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum was released on February 9. The film directed by Darwin Kuriakose is a crime thriller drama also starring Siddique and Idrans in the lead role. Written by JINU Abraham, the Malayalam film revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala and the subsequent inquiry into the cases by sop. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.2 crore on its opening day. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹8 crores.

