Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Anweshippin Kandethum Locks OTT Release Date - When And Where To Watch Tovino Thomas Starrer

As it has been 20 days in the theatres, Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, is set to make a digital debut this month.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anweshippin Kandethum
Anweshippin Kandethum | Image:X
Tovino Thomas starrer Anweshippin Kandethum hit the theatres last month, earning mixed reviews from the audience. Helmed by Darwin Kuriakose, the Police procedural drama revolved around two unrelated murder cases investigated by SI Anand Narayanan (Played by Tovino). Despite the cases being resolved, he ends up in a situation where he is unable to arrest the culprits behind the crimes. As it has been 20 days in the theatres, the film is set to make a digital debut this month.

When and where to watch Anweshippin Kandethum?

The official X page of Netflix India South shared a poster of the crime drama announcing the date of the film's release on OTT. It will premiere on Netflix on March 8 in five regional languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Soon after the OTT platform dropped the post, the excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Cannot wait" while another wrote, "Excited".

What do we know about Anweshippin Kandethum?

Written by Jinu V Abraham, the film is produced by Darwin Kuriakose and Dolwin Kuriakose. It stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role, while Indrans, Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Sadiq, Azees Nedumangad and Baburaj, in supporting movies.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)
What's next for Tovino Thomas?

The actor is now busy working on his next film L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It is the second instalment in a planned trilogy, succeeding the 2019 film Lucifer. The film also stars Mohanlal as Khureshi-Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, reprising his role from the original, alongside Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas in the returning cast.

Other than L2: Empuraan, he also has Munpe, a fantasy love story directed by Saiju Sreedharan.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:47 IST

