Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:24 IST
Anweshippin Kandethum Trailer: Tovino Thomas Is An Earnest Cop In Pursuit Of Truth
Tovino Thomas was last seen in Jude Anthany Joseph's survival film 2018: Everyone Is A Hero. The actor is now gearing up for his next, Anweshippin Kandethum.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Post the stellar success of his last film, 2018: Everyone Is A Hero - which also enjoyed a short-lived Oscars stint - actor Tovino Thomas is gearing up for his next release. Tovino will be seen in the role of a dedicated police officer in his next, Anweshippin Kandethum. The trailer for the film is now out.
Anweshippin Kandethum trailer now out
The makers of Anweshippin Kandethum have released the trailer for their film. Tovino Thomas leads the charge as a police inspector who is simultaneously looking into two cases which have shaken the community. The cincher in the plot is when these two cases lead him back to an older occurrence, sending him down a dangerous rabbit hole in search for the truth.
Directed by Darwin Kuriakose, the script for Anweshippin Kandethum has been penned by Jinu V Abraham, known for his work in Prithviraj Sukumaran led films Kaduva and Adam Joan. Besides Tovino, the film also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan and Baburaj in key roles. The film is slated for a release on February 9.
Anweshippin Kandethum is up for a bog box office clash
Anweshippin Kandethum's February 9 release will see it go head to head with multiple big banner releases. Ravi Teja's Eagle, which was initially slated for a release on January 13, postponed its date to February 9. Also releasing on the same day, is Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya too, is slated for a release on the very same day.
February 9 was earlier supposed to also see through the release of two other films. These were, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Tillu Square. The Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaram led Tillu Square has now deferred its release date to March 29. The Sundeep Kishan led Ooru Peru Bhairavakona has also deferred its release to February 16, bowing out of the box office race lined up for February 9.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:01 IST
