Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:51 IST

ARM's First Look Teases Tovino Thomas’s Triple Role In Action Drama

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and shared a motion poster from his upcoming release ARM, which introduced his three characters in the movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
ARM
ARM | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajayante Randam Moshanam, starring Tovino Thomas, will debut in theatres sometime later this year. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the first look of the movie on Sunday, January 21. It gave a glimpse of the lead actor in triple roles embodying the three natural elements. 

Tovino Thomas unveils his look in ARM 

Tovino took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a motion poster from his upcoming release ARM. He introduced his three characters Kunjikelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan. The actor conveyed his excitement for the movie, calling it an epic saga in which various elements come together and timelines intersect. In this initial glimpse, Tovino is seen in a ground-breaking triple role, representing the celestial sentinels Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Sky. 

The caption of his post read, “Today, we are unveiling a glimpse into the epic saga of A.R.M @armthemovie - where timelines converge and elements unite. Witness the first look of Tovino in a groundbreaking triple role, as Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Sky become the ultimate sentinels of a celestial enigma. Get ready to be swept into a 3D adventure that transcends the boundaries of imagination. Stay tuned!” 

First Look of ARM | Image: Instagram 

 

What do we know about Ajayante Randam Moshanam? 

The story of 3 eras, ARM showcases Tovino Thomas as a stellar force of nature, in 3 different roles - Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu. The movie promises to be a visual extravaganza as Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Sky stand guard over a celestial mystery. The much awaited film will be released in 6 languages ​​- Malayalam, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

ARM has a huge star cast that includes Kriti Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi as the female leads, while prominent actors Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini play key roles in the film. Sujith Nambiar penned the script and Dibu Nainan Thomas scored the music for this magnum opus.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:51 IST

