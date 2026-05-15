Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 2: Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas Starrer Crosses ₹10 Crore Mark After Strong Opening

Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam movie Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, started well at the box office after releasing on May 14. It grossed over ₹10 crore worldwide on day 1, registering the third biggest opening for a Mollywood release this year, after Patriot and Aadu 3. In fact, Athiradi's day 1 collection in India and overseas was better than the ₹250 crore grosser Vaazha 2. After a good start, the biz declined on day 2.

Athiradi slows down on 1st Friday

Athiradi opened to ₹5.55 crore on May 14. Adding nearly ₹50 lakh from its premiere shows, the opening day biz stood at ₹6 crore. On day 2 (May 15), the box office figures declined to ₹3.50 crore, taking its collection in two days in India to over ₹9.50 crore. While the figures may have been hit on Friday, a crucial Saturday and Sunday remain before the first weekend concludes.

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Athiradi reunites the Minnal Murali team | Image: X

Athiradi is directed by Arun Anirudhan. He is also known for co-writing the superhero film Minnal Murali, which is directed by Basil and stars Tovino in the lead role. After the blockbuster success of Minnal Murali, the trio has reunited for another comedy drama and its fate remains to be seen at the box office.

What is Athiradi about?

Athiradi follows the story of Samkutty (Basil), an enthusiastic and overzealous college student who falls in love with his classmate. Over time, he gains popularity among his peers and decides to revive a long-banned festival at his college. However, the festival was banned years ago due to the involvement of Sreekuttan Vellayani (Tovino), a local goon and aspiring singer. As news of the festival spreads, the two become involved in a fiery feud that can only end in a full-blown brawl. What happens between them, along with the lore behind the festival’s ban, is explored in the movie.