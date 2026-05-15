He's Now All Yours: Keneeshaa Francis Hints At Breakup With Ravi Mohan, Says 'I Give Up On My Music, Logging Off Instagram'

Singer Keneeshaa Francis and Ravi Mohan have been the centre of attention after the latter divorced his wife Aarti Ravi in 2024 and quickly moved on in to his new relationship. As Keneeshaa and Ravi Mohan made public appearances together and posted loving notes for each other on social media, Ravi's estranged wife Aarti continued to get empathy. Trolls called Keneeshaa a "home wrecker" as they claimed that she interfered in Ravi's marriage.

On May 15, she shared two video clips in which she talked about how she didn't "break a home". also made serious allegations of harassment, claiming that people had attempted to investigate her personal life. "People are sending detectives to Bengaluru to find out who I was married to, what I went through and who I was," she said in part of her video. About her private life, she claimed she was "barely 18 or 19" when she was forced into marriage and later faced physical and emotional abuse.

In a new update, the clips in which Keneeshaa addressed rumours of her "breaking" Ravi and Aarti's marriage and the trolling she faces because people believe that, have been deleted. Instead, she announced her breakup with Ravi in a new post.

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Keneeshaa Francis shared that she is quitting Instagram | Image: Instagram

Her post read, "I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly – in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos (sic)."

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She continued, "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well. I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got you wanted (sic)."

She also shared, "So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess. Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light (sic)."