Toxic Or Ramayana? Yash Faces A Pressure Test For Timely Release Of His Movies

After the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash's new movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is all set for release. However, it continues to face delays. Earlier, it was locked in a box office clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which would have unfolded on Eid in March. However, Toxic pushed its release date, citing tensions in the Middle East, effectively averting a clash with the most-awaited Dhurandhar sequel.

After fans were disappointed, the makers of Toxic announced their plans to release the movie in early June. However, that slot also stands vacated now, and the new release date of the movie has not been revealed. Yash also has Ramayana: Part 1 coming up in Diwali. The Kannada star is also a producer in this big-budget project and stars in it as the main antagonist Ravana. Like Toxic, Ramayana also has huge expectations riding on it.

With Toxic not releasing in June and Ramayana confirmed to come out in October end this year, rumours are now circulating online about Toxic perhaps not debuting in theatres this year. As per various unverified reports, this move may have been orchestrated by Ramayana makers to ensure that buzz surrounding the mythological adaptation is in no way reduced due to another project releasing quite close to it. A four-month window or lesser between two movies also appears unfavourable to Yash.

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It might just happen that Toxic will now arrive only next year. However, this speculation has not been addressed formally by the makers of the movie. Like Ramayana, in Toxic too, Yash is attached as a producer. A good release strategy will definitely help space out two releases in a manner that is conducive to business for both. Toxic also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.