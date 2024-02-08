Advertisement

Big Ben which was recently launched with the support of Malayalam film industry stalwarts like Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Antony Varghese, and Keerthy Suresh, is creating buzz with its star-studded cast and crew. It has been revealed now that actors Anu Mohan and Aditi Ravi are set to share the screen in the upcoming Malayalam film.

Star-Studded Launch Of Big Ben with Industry Icons

'Big Ben has been directed by Bino Augustine and gains momentum with a star-studded launch featuring Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Antony Varghese, and Keerthy Suresh, who shared insights on their social media handles. The film promises a captivating narrative, with Anu Mohan and Aditi Ravi taking on lead roles, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Vinay Forrt, Miya, Chandunath, Jaffer Idukki, Shebin Benson, Vijay Babu, Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarang, Baby Hannah Mustafa, and more.

Directed by Bino Augustine, Big Ben unfolds under the production banner of Braintree Productions, spearheaded by Prajay Kammath, Eldho Thomas, and Sibi Aranjani. Kailash Menon contributes to the film's musical atmosphere, with lyrics penned by BK Harinarayanan. Sajjad Kaku handled the cinematography, and Rino Jacob took charge of editing, ensuring a cohesive visual and narrative experience.

All You Need to Know About Big Ben

Anu Mohan steps into the character of Jean Antony, while Aditi Ravi portrays his wife, Lovely. The film's narrative unfolds predominantly in the United Kingdom, adding an international flavor to the storytelling. With Vinayan as the chief associate director, the film boasts a strong team with Vaishali Tuthika and Udayarajan Prabhu as executive producers, Kochurani Bino as associate producer, Sanjay Pal as production controller, and Gireesh Kodungallur as the production designer. Anil Johnson contributes to the background music, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

All You Need to Know About Big Ben I Image: Instagram/ binoaugustine

As Big Ben gears up for production, the collaboration of talented artists and skilled technicians raises anticipation within the Malayalam cinema community. With a blend of experienced actors and fresh talents, the film holds promise as a noteworthy addition to the vibrant Malayalam film industry.