Published 20:04 IST, October 20th 2024
Bougainvillea Box Office Day 3: This Fahadh Faasil Starrer Performs Better Than Vettaiyan In Kerala
Interestingly, Vettaiyan did less business in Kerala than Bougainvillea in its 2nd weekend despite Fahadh playing a pivotal role in TJ Gnanvel's Vettaiyan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bougainvillea and Vettaiyan star Fahadh Faasil in cameo roles | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:04 IST, October 20th 2024