TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Bramayugam First Impression: Moviegoers Praise Mammootty's 'Deadly Villain' Act, Call Film 'Madness'

Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres on February 15. The film directed by Rahul Sadasivan is a black and white period horror movie.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
Bramayugam | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres on February 15. The film directed by Rahul Sadasivan is a black and white period horror movie. Bramayugam revolves around the life of a folklore singer who belongs to the Paanan caste. However, he enters the Mana mansion of a man named Kunjamon Potti, played by Mammootty. Even though Thevan tries to escape, Potti aka Mammootty has other plans for him. Therefore, things take a drastic turn in the film Bramayugam from hereon. Mammootty fans thronged in theatres to watch Bramayugam as they were excited to see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Later, they shared they reviews on their social media handles. Let's take a look.

Bramayugam starring Mammootty first impression

Bramayugam starring Mammootty opened to great reviews in theatres. Fans loved Mammootty's performance in Bramayugam and hailed his work. The movie did not adhere to traditional heroes and villain roles and brought a fresh perespective in theatres. After watching Bramayugam, netizens were left with all kinds of feelings as they loved Mammootty's work in the black and white period horror.

A social media user wrote, "Normally I don't post review about first half, but for this I have to🔥The best decision the director made is to make this film in BW💯Mammukka u are beyond limits💎Eagerly waiting for second half🥵Age of Madness."

Another user wrote, "#Bramayugam First Half. "Ikka is in terrific form. plotting this film in black and white was the best decision." His Evil Smile 😈@mammooka 🙏🙏."

Meanwhile, another user called Mammootty a deadly villain and wrote, "The Deadly Villain 🔥🔥 Stunning Performance by @mammukka #Bramayugam First Half."

Another social media user wrote, "Another milestone character for his career. what a brilliant execution. 🔥 Outstanding First half reports." One more fan of Mammootty expressed his excitement after watching Bramayugam and wrote, "Another milestone character for his career.what a brilliant execution. 🔥 Outstanding First half reports 👌." Check out more reviews of the horror film Bramayugam starring Mammootty.

More about Mammootty starrer Bramayugam

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam has delivered a fresh take on Malayalam cinema. The horror film got a pan-India release in five languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie has released in more than 300 screens in Kerala, generating buzz around the film.

 

 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

