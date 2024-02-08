Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Bramayugam Teaser: Mammootty Starrer Promises A Spine-Chilling Experience With Its Mysterious Plot

Bramayugam teaser, starring Mammootty, offers a glimpse into the spine-chilling drama and showcases the Malayalam superstar in a menacing avatar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam, Mammootty
A still from the teaser. | Image:Night Shift Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The makers of Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, have finally unveiled the teaser of the film on Thursday, January 11. Helmed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, in pivotal roles. The teaser offers a glimpse into the spine-chilling drama, showcasing the superstar in a menacing avatar.

A glimpse into a bone-chilling teaser of Bramayugam

The teaser starts with Arjun Ashokan standing in front of a mansion which is in a dilapidated condition while in the background we hear the narrator say, "Like time, the river flows winding and turning relentlessly. Once you step into the gateway of this mansion, you will find the river, plains, and mountains, nowhere else but here." In the hope of finding a better life and fortune, Arjun Ashokan's character enters the old mansion, but as he walks deep into the house, maniacal laughter scares him."

(A screengrab from the teaser | Image: Night Shift Studios/YouTube)

In the next few frames, we see Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan seemingly getting into a verbal fight. As the teaser concludes, Mammootty makes an unusual entry, looking all mysterious. In the background, he can be seen saying, "A gracious moment indeed to have a guest after a long time! Welcome to my humble abode," and smiles mysteriously. In the end, he emerges on the screen in a ferocious avatar and blows off the lamp. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Amalda Liz's character emerging out of the woods.

More about Bramayugam

Touted to be the horror flick, Bramayugam is being jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banners Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The pan-Indian film will be released in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Earlier in an interview, Rahul Sivadasshared that he was overjoyed to be able to direct the veteran star Mammootty. He also opened up about his film and said that Bramayugam is a rooted story set in the dark ages (superstitions) in Kerala. “I am grateful to the producers for their support in stretching the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat for Mammookka fans and genre fans across the world,” he said.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

