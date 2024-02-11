Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Bramayugam Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Is Eerie, Bone-Chilling Affair, Netizens Calling It 'Terrific'

The trailer of Mammootty starrer Bramayugam is garnering rave reviews from netizens who are excited to watch the horror flick.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
A still from Mammootty starrer Bramayugam | Image:YouTube
The makers of Bramayugam, starring Mammootty in the lead, unveiled the spine-chilling trailer on Saturday. The trailer is one notch higher and more intense than a teaser, comparing the events in life to a game of dice where everyone is a pawn. Soon after the trailer was released, it started trending high on X with netizens sharing their review.

A look at spine chilling trailer of Bramayugam

Before getting to the netizen's reaction, watch the trailer, which opens with Arjun Ashokan sleeping in a dark room and waking up to a horrific view, only to find it was a dream. The scene was followed by Mammootty entering the frame explaining how the dice of the game are like a time loop with Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan's characters as pawns. They can be seen stuck in the mana or mansion of Mammootty which is nothing but mysterious and magical.

The trailer ends with Mammootty mouthing a haunting dialogue, "This is Bramayugam, the worsened era of Kaliyugam," followed by an unprecedented roar from him leaving an unforgettable impression.

Netizens' minds are blown after watching the Bramayugam trailer

The trailer is creating a roar at X as netizens are dropping one-word reviews which is "terrific". A user wrote, "Looks TERRIFYING... #Mammootty truly rocks! Kya banaya hai; very excited!" Another wrote, "Mammukka - The Real Age Of Madness. Mammootty - Waiting To See The Very MAX Performance On Big Screen."

"#BramayugamTrailer Insanely Intense. Killer laughter at the end @mammukka. Never stops to amaze us. Humongous hopes," wrote another user. "Pure Goosebumps what a trailer! Mammootty starrer 'Bramayugam' to be released in black-and-white," a user wrote.

More about Bramayugam

The horror-thriller flick is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The film is slated to release on February 15.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

