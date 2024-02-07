Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens today, January 25. After impressing the audience with his performance in Neru, Mohanlal returns to the big screen with Lijo Jose Pellissery's larger-than-life film Malaikottai Vaaliban. On the opening day of the movie, moviegoers and Mohanlal fans rushed to the theatres to watch it on big screens. Malaikottai Vaaliban has released alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter in theatres and garnered mixed responses from the audience.

Malaikottai Vaaliban's first impressions

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal is full of visually rich scenes and frames. The film drops hints of a rebellious revolution led against British tyrants by none other than Vaaliban, played by Mohanlal. Due to strong movie themes, Mohanlal has amassed a devoted fan base who watch all of his films. Based on the feedback of Mohanlal's other's films including Neru, it can be said that Malaikottai Vaaliban will resonate with the audience and hit the mark at the box office despite clashing with Fighter.

As Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens, the first reviews of the movie has started to come in. Users of social media have given mixed reviews about the Mohanlal starrer. Let us take a look.

A moviegoer took to his social media handle and called Malaikottai Vaaliban "slow paced" till interval. He wrote, "Slow Paced Till Interval, Mangattu Kalari & Interval Scenes Are The High Moments.. Technically & Visually Top Notch. Promising Interval Block.. Pakka LJP Movie.. Looking Forward To Second Half."

#Malaikottaivaaliban First Half :



Slow Paced Till Interval, Mangattu Kalari & Interval Scenes Are The High Moments.. Technically & Visually Top Notch. Promising Interval Block.. Pakka LJP Movie.. Looking Forward To Second Half. pic.twitter.com/4oPuU1ExVp — Akshay 𓃵 (@Akshayk_2255) January 25, 2024

However, another user on social media had a different experience while watching the film. He wrote, "The First half was so nice 🔥💥."

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "As Expected Pakka LJP Style Making ! Promising Interval Block 🔥🔥 Everything Established for the 2nd Half ! Technical Side 👏 Visuals 👌🏻🔥 High Hopes on 2nd Half."

As Expected Pakka LJP Style Making !



Promising Interval Block 🔥🔥



Everything Established for the 2nd Half !



Technical Side 👏 Visuals 👌🏻🔥



High Hopes on 2nd Half #MalaikottaiVaaliban #MalaikkottaiVaaliban pic.twitter.com/499pLwLACr — South Indian BoxOffice (@BOSouthIndian) January 25, 2024

Another viewer chimed in to give their first review about Malaikottai Vaaliban. They called it a typical Lijo Jose Pellissery film and wrote, "Typical LJPart Film Stuff ❤️ After Coming In For a LJP film Dont Expect a Lokesh Kanakaraj Kind of Film😴 Special Shoutout to DOP 😭🔥 Frame by Frame Was Epic."

Typical LJPart Film Stuff ❤️ After Coming In For a LJP film Dont Expect a Lokesh Kanakaraj Kind of Film😴



Special Shoutout to DOP 😭🔥 Frame by Frame Was Epic❤️



#MalaikottaiVaaliban pic.twitter.com/Ul6f3UuHfl — FLASH ⚡️ (@IamFlashVJ_07) January 25, 2024

Another user found the camera work of the film incredible and wrote, "Camera work is top notch on the start ✨✨✨." Take a look at more Malaikottai Vaaliban's first impressions.

#MalaikottaiVaaliban Review



FIRST HALF:



Decent👍#Mohanlal looks like a beast & is good👌



Rest of the cast are huge✌️



Editing approach looks similar to films like Drunken Master etc. (especially that title card)👏



Frames🔥#MalaikottaiVaaliban #MalaikottaiVaalibanReview pic.twitter.com/Y7gtBUVRPF — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) January 25, 2024

Truly international. No words to express more. In and out LJP movie.

Watch in theatres



♥️♥️#valiban #MalaikottaiVaaliban — aneesh ans (@aneeshans) January 25, 2024

The way Lalettan used his 'eyes' to point at him 🤌😍🤍#Mohanlal#MalaikottaiVaaliban pic.twitter.com/pRc7aCFhnQ — Abhijith Rs (@_abhijith4u2255) January 24, 2024

When and where to watch Malaikottai Vaaliban after theatrical release

Mohanlal's film Malaikottai Vaaliban has released in theatres. Moviegoers have begun to throng in theatres to watch the film after the makers created a lot of hype around the movie. Nevertheless, it has been reported that a streaming giant has secured the OTT rights of Malaikottai Vaaliban. According to OTTplay, Disney+ Hotstar has bought the streaming rights of Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film is expected to release on OTT in March 2024.

