Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban First Impression: Netizens Call Mohanlal Starrer A 'Typical' LJP Film

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal is full of visually rich scenes and frames, but users have given mixed reviews to the film. Let us take a look.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:mohanlal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens today, January 25. After impressing the audience with his performance in Neru, Mohanlal returns to the big screen with Lijo Jose Pellissery's larger-than-life film Malaikottai Vaaliban. On the opening day of the movie, moviegoers and Mohanlal fans rushed to the theatres to watch it on big screens. Malaikottai Vaaliban has released alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter in theatres and garnered mixed responses from the audience.

Malaikottai Vaaliban's first impressions

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal is full of visually rich scenes and frames. The film drops hints of a rebellious revolution led against British tyrants by none other than Vaaliban, played by Mohanlal. Due to strong movie themes, Mohanlal has amassed a devoted fan base who watch all of his films. Based on the feedback of Mohanlal's other's films including Neru, it can be said that Malaikottai Vaaliban will resonate with the audience and hit the mark at the box office despite clashing with Fighter.

As Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens, the first reviews of the movie has started to come in. Users of social media have given mixed reviews about the Mohanlal starrer. Let us take a look.

Advertisement

A moviegoer took to his social media handle and called Malaikottai Vaaliban "slow paced" till interval. He wrote, "Slow Paced Till Interval, Mangattu Kalari & Interval Scenes Are The High Moments.. Technically & Visually Top Notch. Promising Interval Block.. Pakka LJP Movie.. Looking Forward To Second Half."

However, another user on social media had a different experience while watching the film. He wrote, "The First half was so nice 🔥💥."

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "As Expected Pakka LJP Style Making ! Promising Interval Block 🔥🔥 Everything Established for the 2nd Half ! Technical Side 👏 Visuals 👌🏻🔥 High Hopes on 2nd Half."

Another viewer chimed in to give their first review about Malaikottai Vaaliban. They called it a typical Lijo Jose Pellissery film and wrote, "Typical LJPart Film  Stuff ❤️ After Coming In For a LJP  film Dont Expect a Lokesh Kanakaraj Kind of Film😴 Special Shoutout to DOP 😭🔥 Frame by Frame Was Epic."

Another user found the camera work of the film incredible and wrote, "Camera work is top notch on the start ✨✨✨." Take a look at more Malaikottai Vaaliban's first impressions.

When and where to watch Malaikottai Vaaliban after theatrical release

Mohanlal's film Malaikottai Vaaliban has released in theatres. Moviegoers have begun to throng in theatres to watch the film after the makers created a lot of hype around the movie. Nevertheless, it has been reported that a streaming giant has secured the OTT rights of Malaikottai Vaaliban. According to OTTplay, Disney+ Hotstar has bought the streaming rights of Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film is expected to release on OTT in March 2024.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement