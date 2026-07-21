Chidambaram Reveals Why He Turned Down Manjummel Boys Sequel, Hindi Remake Offers: Offer Was Tempting But...

Director Chidambaram delivered the blockbuster hit Manjummel Boys in 2024. The Malayalam survival thriller inspired by true events was released initially in Kerala, but as it continued to receive rave reviews, its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions also hit the big screens, garnering a good response. The movie did well on streaming as well and features in the list of highest grossing Mollywood titles of all time.

The mega success of Manjummel Boys also sparked rumours of a Hindi remake. However, nothing official was confirmed by the makers of the original. In a new interview, Chidambaram confirmed that he was approached for the Hindi remake rights of the film. Not just that, the director also revealed that he was asked to make a sequel to Manjummel Boys. However, he turned down both offers.

“Manjummel Boys is dubbed in Hindi. A remake won’t be honest, I think. That’s why I refused the idea of a remake. The offer was tempting. But it’s the conviction and your core belief that will hold you back,” Chidambaram said.

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The producers also approached him to expand the universe, but Chidambaram rejected the offers. “Manjummel Boys 2 came up in conversations again. Why are we so cruel? These boys need to go again and fall somewhere. Go through that. Only then will Manjummel Boys 2 happen. The novelty of Manjummel Boys is that it’s a real incident. Otherwise, if it’s fiction, it won’t have that much appeal. I believe that,” the director shared.

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