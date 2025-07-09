Hrithik Roshan Drunk Or Just Tired? War 2 Actor Appears Droopy On Movie Date With Saba Azad, Worries Fans | Watch

As soon as Hrithik Roshan got time off from his professional commitments, he seemed to unwind with his loved ones. On July 8, shortly after the wrap of War 2, the actor stepped out for a movie night with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Photos and videos of the couple from their date are now viral online.

Was Hrithik Roshan drunk on his movie night with Saza Azad?

On late Tuesday night, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted exiting a PVR in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor sported a casual look for the evening, comprising olive green track pants with a matching t-shirt and sweatshirt. She also teamed the look with a matching cap. His girlfriend, Saba Azad, on the other hand, donned an oversized white t-shirt teamed with a wide-legged bottom. The couple did not pose for the paparazzi and simply made their way towards their car.



However, unlike his usual self, Hrithik Roshan did not appear to be in a cheery mood. The actor did not interact with fans and media personnel. His laboured walk and gutted look left fans worried about the actor. While some suggested that he is drunk, others concluded that he must be tired from the back-to-back shooting schedule.

Hrithik Roshan pens a note on War 2 shoot wrap

On July 8, Hrithik Roshan concluded the shooting of his upcoming movie, War 2. Also featuring Jr NTR, the movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit screens on August 14. If reports are to be believed, only a select part of sthe ong shoot was left from the movie since most action and drama sequences have already been shot. The makers have also released the teaser of the film way in advance.

Taking to his social media account, Hrithik shared a photo from the set of War 2 in which the cast and crew could be seen enjoying a cake. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Felt a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!” He penned a note for his co-stars and the director as well. His caption added, “@jrntr sir it has been an honour to work alongside you and create something so special together. @kiaraaliaadvani I’m so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you’ve been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & @ayan_mukerji !! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day.”



