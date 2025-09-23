Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Mohanlal's Full Speech At 71st National Film Awards: Not A Dream Come True, This Is Something Far Greater...

"Namaskar. Respected minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnav ji, esteemed dignitaries, cherished colleagues from the film fraternity, ladies and gentleman. It is with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, an honour instituted by the government of India in the name of the 'Father Of Indian Cinema'. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I'm deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the state to be bestowed with this national accreditation. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam film fraternity," Mohanlal shared.

He added, "I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, legacy, creativity and resilience. When I first received the news, I was overwhelmed, not merely by the honour but by the privilege of being chosen as the voice to carry forward the cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's hand allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision. To be honest I never dared to dream this moment. Not even in my wildest dreams. This is not a dream come true, this is something far greater, far magical. Its sacred. I accept this award as a blessing of my forerunners, the legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present. I dedicate this to the Malayalam film industry and to the discerning intelligent audience of Kerala who have nurtured our art with love and insight. As Kumaran Asan, the great poet, reformer and philosopher once wrote, "This flower didn't merely fall into the dust. It lead a life of beauty". Let this moment be a tribute to all those who bloomed with brilliance and faded with grace, leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire. As an actor and film personality, this honour strengthens my resolve. It deepens my commitment to cinema. I pledge to continue my journey with renewed sincerity, passion and purpose. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the government of India - honorable Rashtrapati ji, honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the esteemed members of the jury who found me worthy of this accolade."